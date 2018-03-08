Couple will marry in high school hallway where they met

A New Jersey couple will soon wed in the hallway of the high school where they first met.

Chris Gash and Jenn Sudol met in 1989 at Clifton High School when they were freshmen assigned lockers across from one another. The Record reports they will get married Saturday in the same hallway.

The two had faced last-minute suspense on the plan, as they needed formal approval from the Clifton Board of Education to use the site. The bride told the newspaper Thursday that the wedding will take place as scheduled.

Gash says they dated briefly in high school before breaking up and going their separate ways. They eventually reconnected and began dating each other again in 2016, though they kept in touch over the decades.

