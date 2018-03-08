4 Oklahoma teens plead not guilty in sexual assault case

Four former high school football players accused of sexually assaulting a teammate in Oklahoma have pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape.

The Tulsa World reports the Bixby High School students entered their pleas Wednesday, a day earlier than scheduled.

The 16-year-old victim told investigators he was assaulted with a pool cue during a team dinner in September at the home of the school district's former superintendent.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the boy says he was assaulted by one player while three others held him down.

A judge agreed to hold the arraignment hearing a day early after one defense attorney cited a scheduling conflict. The rescheduled hearing wasn't on the judge's docket. The teens' attorneys say such requests are common and they aren't getting special treatment.