Teens who stole motor oil quickly arrested after getaway car runs out of gas, police say

By Gregg Re | Fox News
Travis Holt, 18, and a 15-year-old were arrested when their getaway car ran out of gas less than a mile from the crime scene, cops said.  (Modesto Police Department)

A pair of California teens who allegedly shoplifted motor oil were reportedly running from the police on Monday -- running on empty, that is.

The youngsters' escape attempt sputtered to a grinding halt when their getaway car ran out of gas less than a half mile from the downtown Modesto B-Z Mart they allegedly pilfered, according to The Modesto Bee.

Travis Holt, 18, and another 15-year-old boy were found in an alleyway after allegedly ditching the sedan, and a store clerk identified them as the lubricant thieves, according to local reports.

The getaway car was found less than a half mile from the crime scene, cops said.  (Modesto Police Department)

Holt, who allegedly pulled a gun when a clerk tried to stop him from leaving the store, was charged with robbery and possessing a loaded firearm, police said.

A loaded revolver was recovered from the car.

A loaded revolver was found in the car apparently abandoned by the teens, according to local reports.  (Modesto Police Department)

The 15-year-old is also charged with robbery, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

