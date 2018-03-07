Teens who stole motor oil quickly arrested after getaway car runs out of gas, police say
A pair of California teens who allegedly shoplifted motor oil were reportedly running from the police on Monday -- running on empty, that is.
The youngsters' escape attempt sputtered to a grinding halt when their getaway car ran out of gas less than a half mile from the downtown Modesto B-Z Mart they allegedly pilfered, according to The Modesto Bee.
Travis Holt, 18, and another 15-year-old boy were found in an alleyway after allegedly ditching the sedan, and a store clerk identified them as the lubricant thieves, according to local reports.
Holt, who allegedly pulled a gun when a clerk tried to stop him from leaving the store, was charged with robbery and possessing a loaded firearm, police said.
A loaded revolver was recovered from the car.
The 15-year-old is also charged with robbery, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.