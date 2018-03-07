New arrest made in attack on dad holding daughter in restaurant, police say

Colorado authorities have arrested the second suspect involved in an attack on a man who was viciously beaten while holding his 4-year-old daughter in a restaurant.

Devon Lee Premer, 22, was arrested Wednesday without incident, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police sought Premer, and had previously arrested Joel Michael Wilson, 31, for allegedly attacking Richard Warry Brown, 39.

The attack, which took place just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Crossroads Pizza and Wings in Pine Junction, was captured on surveillance footage.

BRUTAL VIDEO SHOWS MAN HOLDING 4-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER AS HE'S VICIOUSLY ATTACKED

Brown was holding his 4-year-old daughter when he was punched in the face several times by two men. A bystander eventually removes the child from his arms.

The brutal fight continued as Brown was punched to the ground and held by the men, who continued to beat him and kick him in the face.

Brown was airlifted to a nearby hospital and sustained serious bodily injuries, police said.

The daughter was not injured in the quarrel. Brown’s family said he didn’t have time to put her down before being attacked, Fox 31 Denver reported.

He was issued a “summons for misdemeanor child abuse” following the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Premer is being held on a $50,000 bond in the county jail on charges of first-degree assault – extreme indifference, second-degree assault – serious bodily injury, and child abuse.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.