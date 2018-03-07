Illinois couple drives to hospital after being shot in home invasion

A married couple who were both shot in the legs during a suspected targeted home invasion Tuesday outside of Chicago managed to drive to a hospital afterwards to seek treatment, an official says.

The man and woman, both 29 years old, were struck with gunfire around 3 p.m. at their home in Harvey after three men entered and “ransacked” the property, Sean Howard, spokesman for the city of Harvey, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Howard said investigators believe the incident was an isolated, targeted one, and are looking at theories including gangs and drugs to try to determine the cause.

Police told WGN-TV that the victims knew the suspects, who have not yet been found.

The woman was shot once in the leg and once in the arm, while the man was shot in the leg, he said. Howard said the couple – whose names have not been made public – drove themselves to a hospital after the shooting. The husband is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries while the wife is in good condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Officers responding to the scene found several shell cases littered around the property, Howard said.