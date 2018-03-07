Gunman was extremely drunk during mass shooting at Dallas Cowboys watch party, autopsy shows

A gunman had a blood-alcohol level four times the legal limit when he barged into his ex-wife’s house during a Dallas Cowboys watch party in Texas last September and opened fire, killing eight people, an autopsy report revealed on Monday.

Spencer Hight, 32, had a blood alcohol content of .33 percent when he carried out the massacre on Sept. 10 at a house in Plano, Dr. William Rohr of the Collin County medical examiner’s office said. Hight’s blood-alcohol limit was four times the legal limit of .08 percent.

Hight went to the Local Public House, a bar three blocks away from the house of his ex-wife Meredith Hight, the night of the deadly shooting, FOX4 reported, citing search warrant affidavits. He was carrying several weapons with him that caught the bartender’s attention.

“[The bartender] observed the suspect with a pistol and a knife and stated that she was following him on Spring Creek Parkway to the home where the murders happened but drove away before the shooting started,” the affidavit stated.

It’s unclear how much alcohol was served to Hight when he was at the bar.

Hight eventually left the bar, went to his ex-wife’s home and opened fire. The 27-year-old woman, who was hosting a party for the Cowboys’ season-opening game against the New York Giants, was killed, along with her seven other people.

“She was a cook, and a quite fine one, and she loved hosting friends and families," Debbie Lane, Meredith Hight’s mother, told WFAA at the time. "This was her first opportunity to do it after the divorce and he didn’t take it well.”

The other victims were identified as Anthony Michael Cross, 33; Olivia Nicole Deffner, 24; James Richard Dunlop, 29; Darryl William Hawkins, 22; Rion Christopher Morgan, 31; Myah Sade Bass, 28; and Caleb Seth Edwards, 25.

Carly Shockey, the only survivor of the shooting, was shot in the jaw.

Spencer Hight was shot and killed by a police officer who responded to the scene within minutes.

He suffered three gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.

Authorities search Hight’s Plano apartment and found more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition, a rifle, magazines, holsters and drugs, according to FOX4.

