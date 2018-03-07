Another nor'easter slams East Coast with heavy snow, 'damaging' winds: What to know

Bundle up: another nor’easter is hitting parts of the Northeast and potentially leave thousands of people with multiple inches of snow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned about a "potent" nor'easter -- the second winter storm in less than a week -- Wednesday into Thursday.

"[It's] impacting an already vulnerable S. New England; threats of heavy snow, damaging winds, coastal flooding; [associated] impacts of downed limbs, power outages, reduced visibility, coastal inundation & beach erosion," NWS Boston said in an early Wednesday tweet.

Read on for a look at nor'easters, as well as the current storm as it strikes.

What does the term “nor’easter” refer to?

The NWS defines it as “a storm along the East Coast of North America, so called because the winds over the coastal area are typically from the northeast.”

Nor’easters, it explains, “occur at any time of year but are most frequent and most violent between September and April.”

WINTER STORM SET TO HIT NORTHEAST WITH SNOW AFTER BATTERING MIDWEST

What should I know about the upcoming storm?

Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said the storm could drop at least a foot of snow on northern New Jersey, the lower Hudson River Valley, northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

Dean said she expects the snow to be heaviest starting late Wednesday morning, continuing through the afternoon and evening hours into Thursday.

“Snowfall totals are forecast to be over a foot for portions of the Northeast west of Interstate 95 through Thursday evening,” the NWS said. “The major cities will be on the gradient in between the substantial snowfall totals and light snowfall totals, so there is uncertainty in how much snow will fall in areas such as New York City.”

However, Dean predicted that the New York City metro area could see up to 8 inches of snow.

Parts of Massachusetts could experience heavy snowfall: accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, with "localized amounts" up to 18 inches, are predicted for cities like Lowell and Framingham, a Wednesday morning advisory said.

You can find specific weather advisories for your area here.

Anything else?

There are currently winter storm warnings for parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Ahead of the storm Wednesday, New Jersey declared a state of emergency.

"It's expected to hit us tonight through tomorrow, bringing wet, heavy snow," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a Tuesday news conference, NJ.com reported. "Please do not venture out on the roads during the storm."

A snow emergency for Philadelphia took effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The storm is also causing travel issues.

Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights in the U.S. on Wednesday, while Amtrak also canceled more than 50 trains.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.