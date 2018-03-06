What to know about the incoming nor'easter

Bundle up: a nor’easter is set to hit parts of the Northeast this week and potentially leave thousands of people with multiple inches of snow.

Read on for a look at nor'easters, as well as the upcoming storm before it strikes.

What does the term “nor’easter” refer to?

The National Weather Service (NWS) defines it as “a storm along the East Coast of North America, so called because the winds over the coastal area are typically from the northeast.”

Nor’easters, it explains, “occur at any time of year but are most frequent and most violent between September and April.”

WINTER STORM SET TO HIT NORTHEAST WITH SNOW AFTER BATTERING MIDWEST

What should I know about the upcoming storm?

The agency said that it “will develop Wednesday, spreading snow to the northern Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.”

“Snowfall totals are forecast to be over a foot for portions of the Northeast west of Interstate 95 through Thursday evening,” the NWS said. “The major cities will be on the gradient in between the substantial snowfall totals and light snowfall totals, so there is uncertainty in how much snow will fall in areas such as New York City.”

Parts of Massachusetts could experience heavy snowfall: accumulations of 12 to 18 inches are predicted for cities like Lowell and Framingham, a 2:26 p.m. ET advisory said.

You can find specific weather advisories for your area here.

Anything else?

There are currently winter storm warnings for parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

New Jersey has also declared a state of emergency, which is set to begin at 8 p.m.

"It's expected to hit us tonight through tomorrow, bringing wet, heavy snow," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a Tuesday news conference, NJ.com reported. "Please do not venture out on the roads during the storm."

A snow emergency for Philadelphia is set to take effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.