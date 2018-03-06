The Latest: Police say man admitted shooting Indiana deputy

The Latest on the shooting death of a central Indiana sheriff's deputy (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Court documents say a man admitted to detectives that he shot a central Indiana sheriff's deputy because he believed officers were going to take him to jail.

The comment allegedly made by against 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt of Lebanon is included as part of the murder charge filed against him Tuesday for last week's fatal shooting of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Court records say he and two other men were in a stolen car when they fled from police in Lebanon and that Baumgardt faced a Marion County arrest warrant for a felony theft charge.

Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer says he's leaning toward seeking the death penalty against Baumgardt, but hasn't made a final decision.

Court and jail records don't list an attorney for Baumgardt, whose initial court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

__

1:15 p.m.

A central Indiana prosecutor has filed formal murder charges against a man in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy during a foot chase last week.

Online court records show that Boone County prosecutor on Tuesday also filed charges of possession of an illegal handgun, methamphetamine and marijuana against 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt. Authorities say he shot Deputy Jacob Pickett in the head on Friday while the deputy was helping chase Baumgardt and two other men in Lebanon, which is where Baumgardt is from.

Baumgardt has been jailed since Saturday after he was released from a hospital where he was treated from being wounded when other officers returned fire. Court and jail records don't list an attorney for Baumgardt.

Prosecutor Todd Meyer is scheduled to discuss the case Tuesday afternoon.

___

9:10 a.m.

The funeral for a slain central Indiana sheriff's deputy is set for Friday in his hometown.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department says services for 34-year-old Deputy Jacob Pickett will begin with visitation 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home of Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. Pickett's funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg.

The Boone County prosecutor has scheduled a Tuesday afternoon news conference to announce formal charges in Friday's fatal shooting of Pickett during a foot chase in Lebanon.

Twenty-one-year-old Anthony Baumgardt has been jailed on preliminary murder and other charges in Pickett's death.

Robert Baumgardt tells WTHR-TV that his son quit school at 15 and got caught up in drugs and related crimes.