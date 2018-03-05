Train crew member suspended after 'illegals' announcement

New Jersey Transit has suspended a crew member for allegedly announcing on a morning train that immigration agents were on board looking for "illegals."

The incident occurred Monday morning on a train headed to New York.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman didn't identify the employee but said he would be suspended without pay pending an investigation.

In a tweet, NJ Transit called the alleged conduct "offensive, inappropriate and unprofessional."

A spokesman for the Newark, New Jersey office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said no agents were on the train Monday.

He said agents conduct targeted enforcement of criminals, and would have had to have been in pursuit of such a person to board public transportation.