Man convicted of murder hopeful ruling leads to freedom

A Missouri inmate is waiting for the state's highest court to decide whether he'll be released from prison after a judge said his murder conviction should be thrown out.

David Robinson has been in prison for 16 years in the 2000 killing of a woman in his Missouri hometown of Sikeston. No physical evidence tied him to the crime and two witnesses have since recanted. Another man also confessed.

Judge Darrell Massey was appointed as a special master to review the case after an investigation by the Southeast Missourian newspaper that cited significant flaws in the case. Massey found "clear and convincing evidence" that Robinson "is actually innocent of that crime."

It's not clear when the Supreme Court will rule.