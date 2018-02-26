North Carolina university locked down as nearby death probed

Students at a North Carolina university took shelter because of apparent gunfire nearby, but authorities stressed that there was no active shooter on campus.

Wingate University ordered students to shelter in place for about an hour Monday as part of a campus-wide lockdown. Officials at the university southeast of Charlotte announced that the lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m.

Wingate officials said authorities were looking for a suspect with a gun because of the off-campus death. The Union County Sheriff's Office said in a Tweet that someone was slain near an intersection a few blocks south of campus.

Wingate Elementary School was also placed on lockdown. The sheriff's office stressed that there was not an active shooter at the university or the elementary school.