Naked man on ATV leads Missouri police on wild, hour-long chase

A naked man was arrested after leading police on a shocking chase down a Missouri interstate on Sunday on an all-terrain vehicle that included driving the wrong way down the highway.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the bare bandit led authorities on a pursuit along Highways 152 and 210 and Interstate 435 before he was finally caught. The chase lasted over an hour.

"The police activity you’ve been seeing along 152 Hwy, I-435 and now 210 Hwy is all because of a naked man riding a yellow ATV who refused to stop for police," police said on Twitter. "He’s now in custody. No dangerous instruments were found."

Police believe the man, who has not yet been identified, was under the influence of drugs during the chase in northern Kansas City.

The chase began with the man eluding officers in a field. After finding a break in a fence, the man made his way onto Interstate 435, where he occasionally drove into oncoming traffic. He was captured after exiting the interstate.

One witness who was driving on I-435 at the time told FOX 4 Kansas City he has seen plenty of high-speed chases, but nothing like what he saw on Sunday.

“I was staring him down like, ‘How are you so calm,” Jess Fishell told FOX 4. “It’s 50 degrees, you’re naked going highway speeds and calm as can be.”

At one point during the chase, Fishell said the man pulled a stunt as if he were in the movie “Dukes of Hazard.”

“All the cops come to a screeching halt and they’re all trying to turn around and go this way and that way,” he said.

While the whole bizarre incident may be entertaining to watch, Fishell said the man's behavior was reckless.

“He could’ve killed himself very easily,” he told FOX 4. “I hope he gets whatever help he needs.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.