Wild California police chase ends after driver detours into train tunnel

Authorities in Southern California were led on a wild pursuit in East Los Angeles on Tuesday that ended when the driver took a surprise detour into a subway tunnel.

The police pursuit began in Huntington Park, located south of downtown Los Angeles, after authorities spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen, according to KTLA.

During the chase, captured by television news helicopters, the driver of the pickup truck slammed into a yellow taxi at one point and then kept driving.

The driver also sped onto sidewalks nearly striking at least one pedestrian, ABC7 reported.

The pickup truck eventually ended up in the LA neighborhood of Boyle Heights, where the suspect could be seen driving into an underground light rail tunnel used by the Los Angeles Metro, a scene reminiscent of the video game "Grand Theft Auto."

A Metro spokesman told the LA Times the truck ended up stuck on the tracks in the tunnel.

The transit agency posted on Twitter that service was suspended at the time through the area, with shuttle buses providing service instead.

The man who was driving the pickup was eventually taken into custody, according to ABC7, but authorities are still looking for a female passenger who was in the vehicle.