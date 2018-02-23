Authorities: Tennessee deputy fatally shoots man

Tennessee authorities say a deputy responding to a domestic disturbance call has fatally shot a man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Thursday that the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Church Hill.

Upon arrival, deputies observed 26-year-old Joshua D. Babb through the front door of the residence with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband. The news release says he refused to comply with verbal commands.

The release says that, at some point during the confrontation, Babb threatened officers with the gun. A deputy then fired shots and hit him.

Babb was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies weren't injured.

The TBI is investigating the shooting.