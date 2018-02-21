Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front

Springtime warmth for the East, Winter across the West

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Good morning everyone!

We’ve got a messy mix of freezing rain and heavy rain that is falling from the Central and Southern Plains through the Mississippi River Valley and Ohio River Valley.

Flooding is possible where heavier rain falls. Flash flood watches and warnings are up from Texas to the Great Lakes.

While temperatures across the West, Rockies, and High Plains remain 15 to 30 degrees below average  highs across the eastern third of the country will be 15 to 30 degrees above average.

We’ll have more details for you on Fox and Friends! See you then my friends.

JD

