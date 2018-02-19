The Latest: Police: Family targeted in restaurant shooting

The Latest on a shooting outside a restaurant in San Antonio (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Police say a family waiting to be seated at a San Antonio steakhouse was targeted by a masked gunman who opened fire outside the restaurant.

Police released a preliminary report Monday that says a child and four adults were struck by gunfire Sunday night while sitting on a bench outside a Texas Roadhouse.

The report says the suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun before fleeing.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says the 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is expected to survive, but that two of his adult relatives are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect hasn't been identified. Police say he remains at large and that the shooting doesn't appear to be random.

Police say the adult victims range in age from 22 to 50.

___

12:30 a.m.

Police say a masked shooter opened fire on a group of people outside a restaurant in San Antonio, wounding a 6-year-old boy and four adults.

Police Chief William McManus says two of the adults' injuries are life-threatening. He says the boy was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

Police say the shooting occurred 8:40 p.m. Sunday as the group waited outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant near Ingram Park Mall.

McManus says investigators don't believe the shooting was random.

Police say the masked suspect opened fire about 15 feet (4.6 meters) from the front of the restaurant and emptied the gun's magazine. Police said late Sunday that the male suspect was still being sought.

McManus says the victims are related. He says the adults are in their 20s.

___

This story has been updated with new information from police to show four adults, not three, were wounded by gunfire.