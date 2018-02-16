Florida school shooting site could be demolished, official says

The site of Wednesday’s deadly Florida school shooting may be demolished, according to a Friday report.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High may see a teardown of the three-story freshman building on campus, the Broward schools superintendent told the Sun-Sentinel, following a proposal from the school district.

“Parents and students have resoundingly told me they can’t go back into that building regardless of what we do,” Superintendent Robert Runcie told the outlet. “The other piece I heard is that that building will be used as evidence in any type of legal process that goes forward, so we won’t be able to access the building for a while anyway.”

A demolition proposal for the building – which held 900 students – would require state approval, funding and an approval from the school board.

An exact date for when the school will be reopened, as well as plans for how it will accommodate students and staff, will be announced over the weekend, Runcie told the Sun-Sentinel.

The school district has already discussed building a memorial around the site of the building, Runcie said.

FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING TIMELINE

Reports of a demolition proposal follow new details about the Valentine’s Day massacre that left 17 people dead and more than a dozen others hurt.

Law enforcement authorities were reportedly informed about shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz multiple times in recent years but “protocols” were not followed and Cruz remained free.

"It is now clear that the warning signs were there and tips to the FBI were missed," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a Friday afternoon statement.

Earlier in the day the bureau admitted to receiving a January call from a person close to Cruz who contacted the FBI through its Public Access Line (PAL) tip line to express concerns about his erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts. Those concerns were never reportedly acted on.

"We see the tragic consequences of those failures," Sessions said.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said it was "inexcusable" that the FBI mishandled the tip and Florida Gov. Rick Scott said the handling of the information should lead to the resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“‘See something, say something’ is an incredibly important tool and people must have confidence in the follow through from law enforcement,” Scott said in a statement. “The FBI Director needs to resign.”

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday and is being held without bail.

Fox News' Lucia I. Suarez Sang contributed to this report.