California dentist accused of murdering mother in her Beverly Hills home for financial gain

A prominent California dentist plead not guilty to murder Wednesday after prosecutors say he strangled his mother to death last October for financial gain.

Daniel Simon Yacobi, 36, was charged with strangling his mother, 67-year-old Violet Yacobi, who was found dead in her Beverly Hills home on October 10. Her daughter made a 911 call after finding her mother unconscious and not breathing.

The Coroner’s office determined she has been strangled and ruled her death a homicide. Despite being pronounced dead on the scene, prosecutors say she was killed the day before.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said that the case against Yacobi includes a special circumstance allegation of murder for financial gain.

Authorities have not yet revealed a motive.

In an eerie turn of events, Yacobi took to Facebook last month to remember his mother’s “unrelenting and everlasting love.”

He also shared a post of her days after she was found dead.

If found guilty, prosecutors say Yacobi could face death or life without the possibility of parole, although they have not said yet if they will seek the death penalty.

Yacobi owns several dental offices in the Los Angeles area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.