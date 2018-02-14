Second NJ township restricts commuters from resident roads

A second New Jersey town has closed streets to nonresidents in an attempt to clear out traffic for residents and emergency workers.

Officials in Weehawken Township say they want to prevent nonresidents from driving in for a shortcut to the nearby Lincoln Tunnel. The new rule went into effect on Tuesday and bans nonresidents from making some right-hand turns between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mayor Richard Turner says residents will be designated by parking tags and police officers will be posted at the intersection to catch and fine nonresidents.

The new rule follows nearby Leonia barring the use of side streets to nonresidents during the morning and evening commutes, which resulted in a commuter filing a lawsuit.