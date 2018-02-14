Driver arrested in stolen vehicle crash that killed 5

A man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle while fleeing police on Long Island, leaving five people dead, has been arrested.

The wreck occurred Wednesday in the Suffolk County hamlet of Ridge, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of New York City.

Police say 23-year-old Jamel Turner was driving a stolen Camaro when he crashed into an oil truck and a Mazda, which struck another vehicle and burst into flames.

All four people in the Mazda were killed. Their identities have not been released. Turner's 19-year-old passenger, Lonidell Skinner, died at the scene.

Turner faces charges including criminal possession of stolen property and false impersonation. More charges are expected. It's unknown if he has an attorney.

Police say pursuing officers were "some distance behind" when the crash occurred.