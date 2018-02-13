Video shows man who died in custody struggling with deputies

Video released by investigators shows a man who died in custody yelling and struggling as Georgia sheriff's deputies try to subdue him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said 30-year-old Charles Williams died in custody after Auburn police brought him to the Barrow County detention center on Jan. 27. He had been arrested on charges of battery and cruelty to children.

The nearly nine-minute video released Tuesday by the GBI shows Williams agitated in the back of the police car. An officer warns they will use a stun gun if he doesn't cooperate.

Williams struggles as deputies try to remove him from the vehicle and someone yells, "Tase him." Williams struggles with deputies and yells for several more minutes on the ground before becoming still.

Just before the video ends, one of the deputies says, "Start CPR."