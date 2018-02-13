Video shows failed subway bombing attempt, police response

Newly released security video of a failed suicide bombing in the New York City subway system gives a fuller picture of the police response.

The recording was posted online by WNBC-TV on Tuesday and shows a sudden flash from a partially detonated pipe bomb that sends commuters fleeing from a busy passageway in midtown Manhattan in December.

The injured bombing suspect is seen down on the ground for around six minutes as police officers assess the situation. Six officers and two military guardsmen approach with guns drawn but retreat after apparently seeing the explosive device.

Officers return about two minutes later and handcuff the bombing suspect and search him.

Bangladeshi immigrant Akayed Ullah is charged with carrying out the attack in the name of the Islamic State group. He has pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges.

___

