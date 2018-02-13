Judge: Colorado Planned Parenthood shooter still incompetent

A Colorado judge says a man who acknowledges killing three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic remains mentally incompetent.

Tuesday's hearing was the first review of Robert Dear's mental health since the Colorado Court of Appeals in January upheld a lower court's ruling that he can be medicated against his will.

It's not clear if that treatment has begun.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that Dear will remain at the Colorado Mental Health Institute Pueblo. He's been in treatment there since he was deemed incompetent in May 2016. Routine hearings are held to review that status.

The next review is May 21.

He is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the Nov. 27, 2015, shooting at the Colorado Springs clinic that also injured nine.