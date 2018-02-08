Deputies identify homicide suspect killed on Florida highway

Florida authorities have identified the gunman who ended a two-day crime spree by killing his girlfriend before he was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy on a major interstate.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 22-year-old Hugo Selva shot his 26-year-old girlfriend, Nicole Novak, in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday. He then pulled her into his SUV and drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 before crashing into several cars. A deputy then shot him.

Police have identified Selva as a suspect in two nonfatal shootings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Selva's and Novak's Facebook pages show they had a daughter last year.

Palm Beach County court records show another woman sought a restraining order against Selva in 2016, alleging domestic violence. The petition was later withdrawn.