The Latest: Detective: Gun may have been taken from scene

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a teenager by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy responding to report that a person pointed a gun at a passing motorist (all times local):

4:07 p.m.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's official says someone in a crowd that rushed in after a deputy fatally shot a teenager may have taken a gun from the suspect.

Capt. Chris Bergner says the incident occurred when deputies responded Sunday night to a 911 call reporting someone came out into a street and pointed a gun at the caller as he drove by.

Bergner says deputies saw a person who matched the description given by the caller and that he had a weapon.

Bergner says the deputies ordered the suspect to not move but he fled into an apartment complex courtyard and then turned toward the deputies. One deputy fired.

Bergner says 30 to 40 people flooded the courtyard, trying to get to the suspect or the deputies, who called for backup.

5:12 a.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say deputies fatally shot a 16-year-old boy they believed to be armed during a foot chase.

Lt. John Corina says the deputies responded Sunday night in South Los Angeles following reports of a young man pointing a gun at a motorist.

Corina says the arriving deputies saw a handgun tucked into the teen's waistband. The lieutenant says as the suspect ran from the deputies, he turned back toward them, and that's when the deputies fired.

The suspect was struck several times and died at the scene.

KABC-TV reports Monday that investigators did not immediately recover a suspect weapon.