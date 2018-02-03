Prisoners to use seized pot-growing kit on food for poor

A state prison will use equipment seized from an illegal marijuana grower to cultivate vegetables for poor people.

The Vindicator of Youngstown, Ohio, reports tens of thousands of dollars' worth of hydroponic equipment seized by police in Campbell has been donated to the Trumbull Correctional Institution for the prison's inmate agricultural program.

Inmates at the maximum security prison in northeast Ohio grew 10,000 pounds of food donated to poor people last year.

The equipment was seized during a raid in Campbell last September in which police found 56 marijuana plants.

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips says equipment found during raids is usually destroyed but was instead donated after a prison official asked for it.

Phillips says "it's nice to see good coming from bad."

