Minnesota hotel standoff ongoing with man wanted in Arizona

Police have entered their second day of negotiations with a man holed up in a hotel room on the University of Minnesota's campus.

University Police Chief Matt Clark said the standoff at the Graduate Minneapolis Hotel began early Monday. He declined to say whether the suspect was armed. A woman who'd been with the man was released from the room hours later, but police weren't calling it a hostage situation.

University spokesman Chuck Tombarge said the man was still in the room Tuesday morning. He says investigations are still communicating with the man and "waiting him out."

Officers initially went to the hotel to do a welfare check and arrest the man on a warrant for a nonviolent "white collar" crime out of Arizona.

The university says there's no direct threat to students.