The Latest: School shooting victim's father asks for prayers

The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The father of a student who was killed in this week's Kentucky school shooting is asking for prayers for the "sweet kids" who died or were injured in the attack.

Jasen Holt wept as he spoke at the end of a community event Friday to remember the victims.

His daughter, Bailey Nicole Holt, was one of two students who killed when a classmate opened fire Tuesday at Marshall County High School. Many others were injured.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is calling for a statewide day of prayer for Marshall County.

___

11:20 a.m.

A top elected official in Marshall County says some emotional wounds from this week's deadly school shooting may never heal.

Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal says the best thing his community can do is continue to "wrap our arms" around the grieving families. Neal spoke at a community event Friday attended by Kentucky's governor and lieutenant governor.

Neal says he wants Kentucky and Marshall County to set an example with its support for the victims and their families in the aftermath of the shooting rampage Tuesday at Marshall County High School.

___

8:15 a.m.

The Kentucky high school where a student went on a shooting rampage, killing two classmates and wounding many others, has reopened.

Marshall County High School reopened its doors Friday. The school day began with an assembly.

WPSD-TV reports that the school district sent an email to parents announcing classes would resume Friday. The email told parents that they could attend the assembly with their children.

Police say two students were killed, 14 were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries when the boy opened fire at the school Tuesday before classes began.

___

6:55 a.m.

Kentucky State Police say they have finished processing the scene at a high school where a 15-year-old boy fatally shot two classmates and they have determined more students were injured.

Police said in a statement late Thursday that two students were fatally shot, 14 were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries when the boy opened fire at Marshall County High School Tuesday before classes began. Previously, police said four students suffered other injuries.

The boy accused in the shooting has been ordered held on murder and assault charges.

Two of the wounded students are still at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where they are listed in stable condition.

___

10:55 p.m.

The 15-year-old boy accused of gunning down classmates at a Kentucky high school has been ordered held on murder and assault charges. Meanwhile, the shaken community where the unspeakable occurred strained to cope with the devastation.

The 15-year-old boy — who is accused of fatally gunning down two classmates and wounding 18 others at western Kentucky's Marshall County High School on Tuesday — was ordered held Thursday on preliminary charges of murder and assault.

After nightfall, nearly 300 people rallied at a candlelit vigil for the victims. Many wore T-shirts that read: "Marshall Strong." Teens in the crowd wept and hugged, and one girl sang "Amazing Grace."

Said the organizer of the vigil, Misti Drew: "It always happens somewhere else, you know, but this week it was our community."