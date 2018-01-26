Expand / Collapse search
Former bouncy castle salesman dubbed new 'Jihadi John,' added to State Department terrorism list

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
US airstrike kills 150 ISIS fighters

The massive strike occurred while the government was shut down.

A former British bouncy castle salesman dubbed the new “Jihadi John” has earned himself a place on the U.S. State Department’s terrorism list.

terror 2

U.S. State Department officials placed Siddhartha Dhar on their terrorism list.

Siddhartha Dhar, who goes by Abu Rumaysah, fled his East London home for Syria in 2014 to join ISIS, Yahoo News reported. Dhar fled the UK with his family while free on bail for his alleged involvement in Al-Muhajiroun, a former terror group that's now defunct.

Dhar tweeted pics of him posing with an AK-47 and his infant son. The Telegraph reported Dhar was Hindu but converted to Islam in order to marry his wife. Neighbors told the news outlet he may have been radicalized by his wife.

Dhar was believed to be the man who was in a Jan. 2016 ISIS video showing the execution of ISIS prisoners, Yahoo News reported.

A State Department spokesperson told Yahoo News anyone on the list “poses a significant risk of committing acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.”

terror 1

Siddhartha Dhar tweeted this photo of himself holding a rifle with his baby son.

The spokesperson told the news outlet Dhar was “considered to have replaced ISIS executioner Mohammed Emwazi, also known as ‘Jihadi John.’”

Emwazi, the original “Jihadi John” was confirmed dead by an ISIS propaganda magazine in Jan. 2016.

A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. Investigators believe that the masked killer known as "Jihadi John", who fronted Islamic State beheading videos, is Emwazi, two U.S. government sources said on Thursday. The British government and police refused to confirm or deny his identity, which was first revealed by the Washington Post, saying it was an ongoing security investigation. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters (CIVIL UNREST POLITICS CRIME LAW CONFLICT) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION WILL BE PROVIDED SEPARATELY - GM1EB2R02A001

Mohammed Emwazi, the original "Jihadi John," was confirmed dead in Jan. 2016.  (Reuters)

Emwazi, a native of Kuwait, appeared in a string of ISIS beheading videos including ones that depicted the beheadings of U.S. journalists Steven Sotloff and James Foley, U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig, British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning, and Japanese journalist Kenji Goto.