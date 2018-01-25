Pitt: Student taken to hospital after excessive drinking

The University of Pittsburgh says a student hospitalized in an "alcohol-related incident" that prompted the suspension of a fraternity was taken to a hospital by friends who determined that he had consumed excessive amounts of alcohol.

The university said "We are grateful that this member of our Pitt family is now safe."

Officials said the incident happened at a Sigma Chi function held off campus last week. It occurred "during recruitment activities, which are expected to be free of alcohol."

The university suspended the fraternity and temporarily barred all Greek life organizations from hosting events with alcohol. Officials say they are working with fraternities and sororities on steps to prevent a recurrence.

Last year, the drinking death of a 19-year-old fraternity pledge at Penn State prompted criminal charges against 26 people.