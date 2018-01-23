Kentucky school shooting leaves at least one dead and multiple wounded, officials say

At least one person was killed and several others were injured when a shooter opened fire at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., officials said.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted the shooter was in custody. Officials told Fox News the threat to the school was over. Kentucky State Police confirmed a Marshall County Deputy "apprehended the shooter."

Rep. James Comer, who represents Kentucky's 1st congressional district, tweeted: "My thoughts & prayers go out to the students & faculty at Marshall County High School where there has been a tragic school shooting."

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell tweeted in regards to the shooting.

“Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, Kentucky, at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community,” McConnell tweeted. “Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm’s way to protect others.”

The school was reportedly on lockdown as law enforcement officials continued work at the scene. The Marshall County Tribune-Courier reported two helicopters landed at the school to treat and transport the injured.

"Parents are being asked not to try and pick up students from Marshall County High School," the newspaper stated. "We have been told there have been arguments between law enforcement and parents trying to get inside. The school remains on lockdown and no one is being allowed inside either entrance. Two Air Evac helicopters have landed in the past few minutes."

Students were reportedly being transported to the northern part of the town, where parents can pick up their children.

It was not immediately clear how old the victims were and the injuries they sustained.

A Benton Elementary Schools spokesperson told FOX17 Nashville that all students and staff were safe.

"You just never think this will happen in a small town like ours," Savana Smothers, the high school's assistant girls' soccer coach, told The Associated Press in a Facebook message.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tenn.

The shooting comes one day after a student opened fire in Italy High School, about 45 miles south of Texas early Monday. A female student was wounded after she was shot in the school’s cafeteria. The suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.