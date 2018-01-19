Judge set to sentence Ohio man who plotted US attacks

An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is set to be sentenced.

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday in federal court in Columbus.

Court documents unsealed last year show Mohamud pleaded guilty more than two years ago to terrorism charges.

Government prosecutors want a judge to impose a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud's attorney, Sam Shamansky, argues a lengthy prison term isn't necessary.

Shamansky says the 26-year-old Mohamud recruited others when he returned home before recognizing "the immoral and illegal nature of terrorist ideology."