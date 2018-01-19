Dakota Access protester accused in shooting arrested

A Denver woman accused of shooting at law enforcement officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline has been arrested for violating conditions of her pretrial release.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Red Fawn Fallis signed out of a halfway house in Fargo Thursday morning to attend adult learning classes but never showed up.

Authorities say Fallis also was half an hour late returning to the halfway house. She was arrested upon her return and jailed.

Fallis is accused of firing a handgun three times at officers during her October 2016 arrest. No one was hurt.

She was to stand trial beginning Jan. 29. Her attorneys announced earlier this week that they've reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid trial and a potential life sentence.