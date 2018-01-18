Snowstorm pummels southeast, kills 10, including 8-month-old baby

A massive snowstorm on Wednesday affected a wide swath of the U.S.—from parts of Texas to Florida and up to Massachusetts-- killing at least 10 people, including a 8-month-old baby in New Orleans.

The Times-Picayune reported that the baby’s mother lost control of the car and the vehicle plunged into a drainage canal. The baby was pulled from the car but was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the report said.

At least three other people died in Louisiana.

Two others died along an icy stretch of I-75 southeast of Atlanta.

A homeless man was found dead behind a trash bin in Houston and an 82-year-old woman with dementia died after walking away from her home in the city. In Memphis, a woman was discovered dead in a snowy park near City Hall. The temperature was around 10 degrees when she was found.

Thousands of flights had been delayed and cancelled on Wednesday, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. Schools were also closed in 10 states from Missouri to Georgia. In North Carolina, state troopers responded to 1,600 crashes, and around 30,000 homes and businesses were without power.

Subsequently, North Carolina's five most populous cities, from Charlotte to Raleigh, all saw significant snow from a system that followed an atypical west-to-east path across the state — and moved more slowly than forecasters had predicted.

Snow levels were as high as nine inches in Kentucky and eight inches in parts of New England, USA Today reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.