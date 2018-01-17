Wounded South Carolina deputy remains in critical condition

Authorities say one of four South Carolina law enforcement officers shot while trying to find and arrest a domestic violence suspect remains in critical condition.

The York County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday updated the conditions of the officers shot.

The department says on Twitter that Detective Mike Doty's condition hasn't changed since Tuesday, when Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Doty was "hanging on to life."

Authorities say York County Sgt. Buddy Brown and York City Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings are recovering.

Tolson says those two officers along with Doty were SWAT team members ambushed by 47-year-old Christian McCall on Tuesday.

The sheriff says York County Sgt. Randy Clinton is awaiting surgery.

Tolson says police shot Clinton a few hours before the ambush. His condition hasn't been released.