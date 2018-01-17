Wichita police review video that appears to show employee shove referee, report says

The Wichita Police Department is conducting a review after one of its members allegedly shoved a female referee during a youth basketball game on Sunday, The Kansas City Star reported.

The video was posted on Facebook, where a loud whistle can be heard before a man appears to be seen pushing the referee away. The man can also be heard saying, “get out of my way” as he walked off the court with a boy who was likely his son.

“This happened today in Augusta Ks... this guy is a Wichita PD officer, who assaulted a 17yr old basketball official during a 5/6th grade game,” Craig Carlson, the person who posted the video, wrote in the caption.

It is not clear that the person seen in the video is a police officer and Carlson reportedly obtained the video without attending the game.

Carlson posted the video because the female official -- who was involved in the altercation -- is his friend’s daughter, the paper reported.

“WPD will be reviewing the incident to determine if any department policies were violated,” Cruz said in a statement to the paper. “WPD officials do not have all the facts surrounding the incident at this time and cannot provide any further comment.”

The Augusta Police Department is also conducting their own investigation.