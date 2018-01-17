Teen reportedly apologizes for racist social media rants, says 'I'm an idiot'

An Alabama college student reportedly said she was “so sorry” and “an idiot” for posting racist rants on social media.

Harley Barber, a 19-year-old University of Alabama student who mentions “people in Syria” and repeatedly says a derogatory term for African Americans in the profanity-laced Instagram videos, told the New York Post Wednesday that she “did something really, really bad.”

“I don’t know what to do and I feel horrible,” Barber said. “I’m wrong and there’s just no excuse for what I did.”

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW MAY BE CONSIDERED OFFENSIVE

In the first of two videos, Barber appeared to be recording herself in a restroom saying, “we don’t waste water because of people in Syria” and “I love how I act like I love black people.”

“We do not waste water,” Barber said. “We don’t waste water because of people in Syria. I love how I act like black people … I love how I act like I love black people because I f--king hate n-----s. So, that’s really interesting — I f--king hate n-----s, but I just saved the f--king n-----s by shutting that water off.”

In a second video, the teen appeared to defend her comments from the earlier post, repeatedly saying derogatory words despite another girl’s apparent attempt to dissuade Barber from posting the video.

“I’ve wanted to be in Alpha Phi since I was in f---king high school and nobody f---king understands how much I love Alpha Phi,” Barber said. “And now someone wants to save my finsta [hidden Instagram account] because I said n----r? You know what? N----r, n----r, n----r. I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day.”

The controversial posts were called “ignorant and disturbing” by a spokesperson for the University of Alabama, according to a statement received by AL.com.

"These remarks are ignorant and disturbing and in no way reflect the values of The University of Alabama,” university spokesperson Chris Bryant said Tuesday. “This unfortunate behavior has been reported to the Office of Student Conduct as it does not align with the community expectations of students at the Capstone."

Similarly, an official with the Alpha Phi International Fraternity described the posts as “offensive and hateful” and said the teen was dismissed from the organization, AL.com reported.

"Alpha Phi is a diverse, values-based organization and condemns the language and opinions in these videos,” Executive Director Linda Kahangi told the outlet. “They are offensive and hateful to both our own members and to other members of the Greek and campus community. The Beta Mu chapter leadership and supporting alumnae moved quickly to address the offense, and Ms. Barber is no longer a member of Alpha Phi."

Barber told the Post Wednesday that she was kicked out of school and was headed to her home state of New Jersey. When asked if she thought about her friend’s suggestion to not share the video, Barber said, “No, I’m an idiot. There’s no excuse. I did something really bad.”

The University of Alabama would not confirm her expulsion to The Associated Press. The school's spokesman said he could "only provide directory information, and this student is no longer enrolled."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.