Senators grill social media companies over terrorist posts

Lawmakers grilled executives Facebook, Google's YouTube and Twitter on Wednesday about what the companies are doing to prevent terrorists from using their platforms to spread propaganda and recruit new followers.

The Senate's commerce, science and transportation committee hearing comes amid growing government scrutiny over misuse of social media platforms and questions about what the companies are doing to prevent it.

And it comes after November's exhaustive congressional hearings on what the companies knew — and did — about Russia's efforts to meddle with the 2016 U.S. elections using their platforms.

Lawmakers acknowledged that the companies, especially Google and Facebook, have come a long way when it comes to weeding out extremist material. But they said more needs to be done.