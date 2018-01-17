Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hawaii

Minutes passed before Hawaii called feds about bogus alert

Associated Press
close
Many are now questioning why the state would send out an alert about a launch that would be detected by multiple military agencies; Will Carr has more for 'Special Report.' Video

Hawaii officials changing protocol after missile alert gaffe

Many are now questioning why the state would send out an alert about a launch that would be detected by multiple military agencies; Will Carr has more for 'Special Report.'

It took Hawaii officials more than 20 minutes to contact federal authorities to seek guidance after realizing they had sent out a bogus alert saying there was a missile headed toward the islands.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency told The Associated Press Wednesday that it received the call from Hawaii at 8:30 a.m.

FEMA spokeswoman Jenny Burke says federal employees gave guidance during that call.

In the end, it took nearly 40 minutes after the first alert was sent for the state to send another mobile alert informing residents and tourists that there was no incoming missile.

NYT: U.S. military preparing for war with the rogue regime; Amb. John Bolton provides insight on 'The Story.'

A missile launched from North Korea would take about 20 minutes to hit Hawaii.

The state said part of the delay in sending the retraction was because they were awaiting FEMA approval. FEMA says the state did not require federal approval to cancel or retract the incorrect alert.