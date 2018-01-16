9 face hazing charges in death of Florida State pledge

Nine men are facing hazing charges in connection with the death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge.

The Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday said in an emailed release that arrest warrants were signed earlier in the day by a Leon County judge for Luke E. Klutz, Clayton M. Muehlstein, Anthony Oppenheimer, John B. Ray, Kyle J. Bauer, Christopher M. Hamlin, Conner R. Ravelo, Brett A. Birmingham and Anthony Petagine. All nine, who range in age from 20 to 22, will be charged with "College Hazing-Cause Injury or Death."

Twenty-year-old Andrew Coffey was a junior and a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi. He died Nov. 3 after he was found unresponsive after a party. Florida State quickly responded by indefinitely suspending its fraternities and sororities.