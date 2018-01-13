Greyhound passengers safe after report of armed rider, police say

A suspect was reportedly in custody early Saturday after police from several agencies responded to a report of an armed man aboard a Greyhound bus traveling south on Interrstate 94 near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Traffic was closed in both directiions on the interstate while police continue to investigate, the Daily Herald reported.

Kenosha County, Wis., sheriff's Lt. Rory Zuerlein said his agency received a call around 10 p.m. that an armed passenger on the bus was threatening other riders, the paper reported.

Officers pursued the bus, which wound up stopping south of Russell Road. Illinois State Police said about 40 passengers got off the bus safely, a police statement said.

Greyhound released a statement saying police from several counties responded to the scene.

Around midnight Saturday local time, CBS Chicago reported that Illinois State Police appeared to have “neutralized” the situation.

There were no reported injuries.