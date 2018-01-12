Prosecutors: Men sexually abused girls they called brides

Prosecutors say two Utah men who believe in doomsday and polygamy had sexually abused young girls after conducting secret marriages they said were ordained by God.

Prosecutor Kevin Daniels said Friday that each man believed they were married to two girls, one of whom was related to them.

Police say they had formed a group called the Knights of the Crystal Blade and created a remote, makeshift compound with shipping containers. Police raided it in December and found girls hidden in plastic water barrels.

Prosecutors charged 33-year-old John Coltharp with child sodomy this week. He and 34-year-old Samuel Shaffer are already facing child kidnapping charges. Shaffer also is expected to face new sexual abuse charges.

Attorneys for the two men didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.