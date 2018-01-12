Infosys meets 3Q profit forecasts

BANGALORE, India (AP) _ Infosys Ltd. (INFY) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $796 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bangalore, India-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

Infosys shares have risen 6.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INFY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INFY