Donations back name changes for schools honoring Confederacy

Virginia school officials have received a $20,000 donation to cover the costs of changing the names of three Petersburg elementary schools that now bear the names of Confederate leaders.

The school board plans to vote next month on a proposal to change the names of the A.P. Hill, J.E.B. Stuart and Robert E. Lee elementary schools.

A school spokeswoman told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the school system received a $20,000 check on Thursday. That's $2,000 more than the estimated cost of changing outdoor signs, replacing doormats and paying for other things to complete the name changes.

She said the donor wished to remain anonymous, but told her she felt called to make the donation for racial justice.

School officials said they didn't expect to see such large donations.