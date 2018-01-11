Werewolf cat named new breed at American Kennel Club

Beware the werewolf cat.

The International Cat Association announced Wednesday it had recognized the Lykoi cat -- a feline also known as the werewolf cat because of its black and golden-rimmed eyes and black and slightly gray sparse coat on a lean body.

“If you walk up on it around 2 a.m…they can kind of frighten you,” cat breeder Anthony Hutcherson told NBC New York. “But they are really sweet cats, and it is an interesting appearance.”

When asked about people describing the feline as “ugly,” Hutcherson said “beauty is the eye of the beholder” and that some owners like the “werewolves and vampires.”

“And if that’s your look and you want something that’s going to be sweet and warm, a lykoi might just be right for you,” Hutcherson said.

The Lykoi breed was founded in 2011, when breeders discovered the cats were the product of natural mutation in a domestic shorthair feline that developed more than 20 years ago, around when the animal took on a werewolf-like appearance. The name Lykoi means “wolf cat” in Greek, according to the International Cat Association.

The felines are said to be “very intelligent” and are great problem solvers.

The American Kennel Club also announced it will be recognizing two new breeds of dogs — the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon Vendeen.