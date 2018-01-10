FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump's plan to end DACA program blocked; Trump lawyer sues over Russia dossier

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018:

President Trump's plan to end the Obama-era DACA program gets blocked by a San Francisco judge

Trump's personal lawyer files defamation suits against BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS over the Trump-Russia dossier

South Korea's president credits Trump with inspiring the first talks between the Koreas in two years

Steve Bannon steps down from Breitbart News after fallout over his ‘Fire and Fury’ comments

Mudslides, flooding in Southern California kill at least 13 people, leave 25 injured

THE LEAD STORY: A federal judge in San Francisco on Tuesday barred the Trump administration from turning back the Obama-era DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, which shielded more than 700,000 people from deportation ... U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Trump from ending the DACA program while their lawsuits play out in court. Alsup said lawyers in favor of DACA clearly demonstrated that the young immigrants "were likely to suffer serious, irreparable harm" without court action. Trump last year decided to end DACA, but gave Congress until March to find a fix. Starting in March, young people were to lose their protections under the program.

The ruling followed a bipartisan meeting that Trump hosted at the White House before TV cameras, trying to reach a deal to avoid a potential government shutdown Jan. 19. The White House said the meeting yielded a framework for future negotiation, covering everything from border security to DACA.

DOSSIER DEVELOPMENTS: One of President Trump's personal attorneys has filed defamation lawsuits against BuzzFeed News and Fusion GPS over the Trump-Russia dossier ... Michael Cohen filed a "defamation action" Tuesday against BuzzFeed News and its editor-in-chief Ben Smith over allegations about Cohen that were published in the infamous, but discredited, anti-Trump dossier. Cohen also filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Fusion GPS, the research firm that hired former British spy Christopher Steele to compile the dossier. In the lawsuit against BuzzFeed, Cohen said his personal and professional reputation had been harmed by website's decision to publish the dossier.

Cohen's lawsuit came hours after Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, unilaterally released a 312-page transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's August interview with committee investigators. The transcript's release revealed that Simpson's attorney told congressional investigators that “somebody's already been killed” as a result of the dossier's publication. An aide to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said it was "confounding" for Feinstein to drop the transcript in the "middle of an ongoing investigation."

House committee gets access to long-sought Trump dossier records

'BIG CREDIT' FOR TRUMP: President Trump deserves "big credit" for kicking off the first talks between Pyongyang and Seoul in more than two years, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday ... North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics, which are set to begin next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The rival nations’ talks are the first sign of a possible thaw in their relationship. Moon credited Trump for sparking them. “I think President Trump deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks,” Moon said at a news conference. "It could be a resulting work of the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure."

'SLOPPY STEVE' EXITS: Steve Bannon has stepped down as executive chairman of Breitbart News, less than a week after a dramatic falling out with President Trump ... Breitbart announced the news Tuesday afternoon on its website, saying it would work with Bannon on “a smooth and orderly transition.” Last week, Trump issued a blistering takedown of Bannon after the former adviser was quoted speaking ill of members of the president’s family in the new anti-Trump book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” Bannon's departure also means he will lose his radio platform.

DEADLY MUDSLIDES: At least 13 people were killed and 25 injured Tuesday after a powerful winter storm drenching Southern California sent mud, rocks and debris plummeting down wildfire-scarred hillsides and into several neighborhoods, some of which house lavish celebrity homes ... Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown confirmed the deaths at a news conference in which he said the affected areas "looked like a World War I battlefield." Rescues have unfolded throughout the day on Tuesday in Montecito, an enclave that includes the mansions of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and several other celebrities. The death toll could rise as some people remain unaccounted for.

#OnThisDay

2000: America Online announces it is buying Time Warner for $162 billion. (The merger, which proved disastrous, ended in December 2009.)

1920: The League of Nations is established as the Treaty of Versailles goes into effect

1776: Thomas Paine anonymously publishes his influential pamphlet, "Common Sense," which argues for American independence from British rule.

