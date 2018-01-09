James Franco cancels event amid accusations of sexual misconduct following his Golden Globes win

James Franco has canceled a public interview amid accusations of sexual misconduct by two women following his Golden Globes win.

James and his brother Dave Franco were scheduled to appear at a New York Times event, Times Talks, on Wednesday, January 10. The session was supposed to offer a conversation with the creative duo behind their breakout hit movie “The Disaster Artist,” which earned James a win for best actor at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. However, the event has since been canceled after the star’s win and choice to wear a “Time’s Up” pin to highlight sexual harassment in Hollywood prompted backlash.

As previously reported, two women took to Twitter during the broadcast to voice allegations against the 39-year-old star.

“Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes, remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn’t exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!” tweeted filmmaker and actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan.

“Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco,” tweeted actress Violet Paley as well. “Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?”

While Franco has yet to publicly address the allegations the two women lobbied against him, cancelling the public event does seem like odd timing. However, it’s worth noting that no official reason for the Times Talks event’s cancellation was given.