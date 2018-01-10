Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Couple accused of sex in church parking lot

New York Post
Ryan Benjamin Douglas

Ryan Benjamin Douglas  (Monroe County Jail)

This couple will definitely have to go to confession.

Ryan Benjamin Douglas, 31, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly got busy with a woman in broad daylight while parked outside a Key West Catholic church, according to the Florida Key News.

Authorities said that a man called police around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17. after he heard a woman moaning inside a Cadillac Escalade at the Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea.

He told police that looked inside the vehicle and found the frisky couple in the act.

The pair allegedly screamed profanities at him before fleeing the scene.

