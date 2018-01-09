Man who vandalized Colorado mosque kills himself

A man who vandalized a Colorado mosque in a move classified a hate crime has killed himself, authorities said.



Joseph Giaquinto, 36, took his own life at a Fort Collins motel on Saturday, The Coloradoan reported.

Giaquinto's death came two days after he was sentenced to three years in wellness court and six months of work release for throwing rocks and a Bible through the windows of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins in March 2017.

"We will not tolerate acts of hatred in our community, and I hope this arrest sends that message loud and clear," Police Chief John Hutto said in a statement just after the incident. "While the building can be repaired, this incident caused deeper hurt that won't just go away."

The former Army medic's actions escalated to a hate crime because they were deliberate, according to prosecutors.

However, the defense argued Giaquinto was suffering from post-traumatic stress and alcohol abuse disorders.

Giaquinto's lawyer, Heather Siegel, reportedly said the act was a crime of location since he lived near the mosque.

Siegel said Giaquinto was drunk and was later “horrified” to learn what he had done.

Not long after the vandalism, local residents raised more than $20,000 to help pay for repairs, according to local media reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.